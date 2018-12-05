Catholic Church Disowns Mbaka, May Discipline Him

The Catholic Church has distanced itself from the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, over his perceived reckless political statements against the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running-mate, Peter Obi few days ago.

In a widely circulated video, Mbaka was seen telling the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, during the annual harvest and bazaar celebration of the church recently, that neither the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, nor President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, would win the 2019 presidential election.

Addressing Obi in Igbo, Mbaka said, “(Former) governor, listen, so that we won’t be deceiving God. As you are standing in the presence of these children of God, tell God what you will do for Him… It means you don’t want to do anything for God.

“Let me believe in fear, but this is a political statement. God hates stinginess. What I am saying is not for your pleasure. I am saying what will save your life; otherwise, you and Atiku will fail. The way you and Atiku are moving will end in shame.”

But reacting to the comment yesterday, the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, said the Catholic Church is not in support of Mbaka’s reckless remarks, saying it was wrong for him to make political statements from the pulpit.

“The diocese is not in support of any priest making political statements. The church is supposed to be apolitical and the Bishops’ conference has said that repeatedly. We are not supposed to make any political statements from the pulpit within the context of Mass, that is, church service.

“So, it would be wrong to stand at the pulpit to make any political statements. There is a document issued by the Bishops’ conference to that effect. So, he just spoke on his own, not representing the diocese”, the Rev. Fr stated.

He added that the Church might be forced to take disciplinary action against Mbaka if necessary.