North West Acceptance of Atiku Shows Nigerians Have Rejected Buhari, Says PDP

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said the mammoth crowd of supporters that received its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the North-west presidential zonal rally in Sokoto, Sokoto State, was a clear demonstration that Nigerians across the board have reached a consensus to vote Atiku in as the next president

The Director of Media and Publicity of the campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

He said the massive reception expresses the confidence of the North-west in Atiku’s proven pro-poor stance; his standing affinity with the down-trodden and his demonstrated competence, capacity and political will to revamp the economy, end starvation, sectional acrimony, human rights abuse and corruption, “which the Buhari administration has unleashed on our countrynin the last three and half years.”

Ologbondiyan said the campaign council appreciated and commended the courage and show of patriotism by the people of the Northwest in rejecting President Buhari and his sectional politics to support Atiku in keeping with the collective quest to unify Nigeria and revamp its ailing economy.

“Atiku’s acceptance by the Northwest establishes the common feeling among Nigerians that he embodies a practical solution to the myriad of problems brought upon our country by Buhari’s incompetent, divisive, repressive and insensitive administration,” he stated.