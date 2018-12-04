NBS: 1.65m Electricity Consumers Metered in Q3

James Emejo in Abuja

The total number of electricity consumers with prepaid meters increased by 2.36 per cent to 1.5 million in the third quarter of the year (Q3, 2018) compared to 1.62 million customers in the preceding quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Electricity distribution companies (Discos) have come under severe criticisms in recent times over allegations that they had deliberately refused to provide meters for consumers as Nigerians groan under excessive charges from the estimated billing system.

The discos are particularly rebuked for failing to make adequate investment in metering.

Worried by the development and following public outcry, the National Assembly is currently working on a bill seeking to outlaw estimated billing scheme- a conscious effort to encourage metering.

But, according to the NBS, Abuja Disco had the highest number of customers metered, closely followed by Benin Disco and Ibadan Disco while Yola Disco recorded the least total number of customers metered within the review period.

Nonetheless, the statistical agency, in its Power Generation Statistics – Q3 2018, released yesterday, stated that a total average of 78,917 MWh of energy was generated daily by power stations.

It said daily energy generation attained a peak of 90,197 MWh on August 16, 2018 while thermal stations generated a peak of 85,948 MWh on July 10 as well as the hydro stations which attained a peak of 30,164 MWh on August 28.

The NBS noted however, that the lowest daily energy generation of 57,357 MWh was attained on July 8.