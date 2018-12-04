Katsina Assembly Gets New Speaker

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State House of Assembly has elected Tasi’u Maigarin as its new Speaker.

The new Speaker would replace Abubakar Kusada, who was elected to the House of Representatives for Kusada/kankia/Ingawa federal constituency on November 17, 2018.

Maigarin was unanimously elected by the 32 out of the 34 members of the assembly who attended yesterday’s plenary

He hailed from Zango Local Government Area of the state, representing the Zango state constituency.

During the plenary, Ibrahim Dikko of Matazu state constituency moved the motion for the election of the new Speaker, while Sani Lawan from Baure state constituency seconded it, hence the election of the new Speaker.

Meanwhile, the new Speaker was sworn in by the Clerk of the assembly, Musa Bakori.

Both Maigarin and the former Speaker, Kusada, are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The assembly, however, adjourned till January 14, 2019, for sitting.