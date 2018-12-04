Buhari Condemns Cross Rivers Killings

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over reports of violence in four communities in Biase Local Government of Cross River State resulting in loss of lives, injuries and displacement of villagers.

President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, called for calm and restoration of peace in the affected communities bordering Abia State.

He urged the people of the areas to allow law and order to prevail.

According him, “Our communities must be ready to live together in peace since no development can take place in an atmosphere of recurring violence.”

The president, who commended the state government for the steps taken so far towards bringing peace to the areas, also lauded the state police command for speedily mobilising its personnel to the affected communities to contain the crisis.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate and ensure that lasting peace returned to the affected areas.