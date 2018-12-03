Phase3 Reaffirms Support for Displaced Communities

By Emma Okonji

West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, Phase3 Telecom has said it will continue to support efforts targeted at sustainable economic growth.

The company made its intention known at the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit 2018 with the theme: “Activating Diaspora Investments for a Diversified Economy”.

According to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Stanley Jegede, it was a great honour for Phase3 Telecom to join hands with government bodies and institutions that are focused on engendering the active participation of the nation’s diasporas in socio-economic development, particularly through the ICT sector.

“Such platforms are positive markers and promotional vehicles that will not only stimulate the right discussions but can peak diasporic community active involvement in maximising the huge opportunities available in the Nigerian ICT sector,” Jegede said.

He added that such event helped shed imperative light on the potential of integrating the inventive tools to amplify access as well as to improve the value and competitiveness of products and services across the nation’s formal and informal sectors, which is made available by ICT in other countries no matter the structure of their ease of doing business models.

“Phase3’s contribution to this year’s programme stems from the understanding and the fact that there are very few players exploring the vast opportunities in the Nigerian ICT sector and diasporas can play an important and multi-layered role in its consistent growth to be at par with foremost global economies.

“As to attain 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2020; capitalise on local innovation for ICT sector improvement; provide winning solutions to cub Infrastructure deficiencies; leverage on ICT for content delivery in health, education, agriculture, oil and gas, banking and other sectors – more CAPEX is required and the Nigerian government cannot do it alone,” Jegede added.

He said ICT would act as both enabler and catalyst to drive socio-economic transformation and modernisation across all sectors of the economy especially in unserved and undeserved communities. And diasporas can serve as the conduit for harnessing international sources of finance, technology and technical skills that would enhance, promote and stimulate job creation in those communities and the sector at large.

“That we as a nation cannot clamour enough for the involvement of our diasporic community in harnessing the potential of cost effective technology to distribute power, energy, broadband to home and industries as well as to bridge the clear gaps in education, agriculture, banking, health and the potential of youth in Nigeria,” Jegede said.

Glo Wins Top 50 Brands Awards

Glo Yakata, the tariff plan of Globacom, was recently adjudged the ‘Most Innovative Product of the Year.”

This is just as the telecom company got recognised as the “Third Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria” at the 2018 Top 50 Brands/IamBrandNigeria Awards ceremony.

At the ceremony held in Lagos, Globacom and the Glo Yakata tariff plan got the awards after an assessment of the country’s strong brands by the organisers, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, using their proprietary tool, Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) index.

Glo Yakata is a prepaid plan which gives Globacom’s existing and new customers’ bonuses every time they recharge their Glo lines. The free bonus could amount to a total value of N2,200 for a N100 recharge, which gives a minimum of N500 to call all networks plus up to 6GB of data.

The organisers said Globacom has rolled out a series of innovative products and services in the course of the year, noting that Glo Yakata has been particularly outstanding in terms of the value it adds to the company’s subscribers.

Globacom was the cynosures of all eyes as the award was presented to top officials of the company in front of marketing communications and branding experts from all over the country by Bunmi Oke, a former President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN).

Oke commended Globacom and other recipients of the IamBrandNigeria merit awards for their commitment to excellence and innovation.

Globacom said in a statement that it was committed to driving innovation in the telecommunications industry in the country.

It stated that the company would not cease to delight its teeming subscribers with products and services that add value to their lives.