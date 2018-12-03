‘Next Titan’ Winner Emerges

By Peter Uzoho

A certified beautician and founder of Bodylikemilk Skincare & Cosmetics, Ogechukwu Alexis Obah, has emerged winner of the season five edition of the Next Titan, an entrepreneurial reality TV show sponsored by Heritage Bank Plc.

The nurse-turned entrepreneur, Obah, outshined over 10, 000 young entrepreneurs who began the race with her in the fight for the N5 million cash prize and a brand new Ford car put forward by the sponsors for the winner in the yearly competition.

Obah, who launched her business two days before the day of her victory, was declared the winner of this year’s edition at the grand finale of the show in Lagos recently in an emotion-filled atmosphere.

Bodylikemilk is known for its all-round care ranging from skincare, haircare and lip care with a variety of services and deals in organic products and raw ingredients of all kinds. The brand has been inspected and finally approved by the National Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and is registered with its own trademark.

Speaking to THISDAY on a phone interview, the excited Obah said: “I was so happy wining the competition because we went through a lot during the 10 weeks and each task was more difficult than the other. “Everyone that entered the Next Titan house was talented and unique, but I feel I had that edge over others with my experience and also my knowledge of how to create my own product.

“I’m very grateful to Heritage Bank, to Coscharis Ford Motors, other sponsors, to the Executive Producer of the show and the judges. I just want to say thank you to all of them for blessing me with this opportunity and I won’t let them down; I will make them proud.”

The TV show is a programme organised by the Bravopoint Limited and offers opportunity to young talented Nigerians who have great innovative business ideas to compete against one another in real-life entrepreneurial challenges in a bid to ultimately win N5 million and a brand new car to start their new business or to support their existing business.