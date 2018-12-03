Firms Partner to Boost Efficiency

By Segun James

As part of efforts to ensure that oil equipment installed under the sea do not fail at critical time, a situation which can easily cause in the environment, the Royal Niger Emerging Technologies Limited and its technology partners – Viper Innovations Limited, recently went in to partnership.

The move is expected to reduce maintenance cost for subsea electrical equipment maintenance and electrical integrity in the upstream industry.

While introducing the new technology to the Nigerian oil industry community in Lagos, the Managing Director of Viper Innovations, Neil Douglas said “We see Nigeria as one of the growing areas and there are lots of business opportunities if you can provide leading-edge technology coupled with local content.”

At the event, Viper Innovations expressed excitement at the opportunities presented by the agreement with Royal Niger Emerging Technologies Limited.

“As part of our collaboration objectives, we will be training Royal Niger Personnel to provide the in-country support for our services and installation of our hardware. This will help Royal Niger build on their current capabilities and capacity.

“We are all looking forward to the future with not only Viper and Royal Niger benefiting from the collaboration but also our clients will benefit from award-winning technologies to extend field life and reduce operational costs.”

The event was attended by the NNPC, industry majors, and their deep-water operations teams, among others.

In introducing the technology, the Chairman, Royal Niger Emerging Technologies, Mr. Olu Adewunmi, commended the operators and regulators for continued support of Local Nigerian Content.

Royal Niger Emerging Technologies is one of the leading indigenous supplier of umbilicals and controls equipment to the Nigerian upstream industry.

Their continued strides in domiciling umbilical technologies has been a result of the focused leadership of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) which noted umbilicals and controls technologies as key development areas for the industry.

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Royal Niger Emerging Technologies, Mr. Ivan Paoli

said that, “the relationship between Viper Innovations and Royal Niger is one we are excited by and trust that with the Royal Niger track record of local content implementation, we can assist in developing local capacity so Royal Niger Technicians can carry out integrity checks and repairs using Viper equipment.”