Air Peace Pledges to Deploy More Aircraft

. Boeing B777 undergoes emergency simulation

By Chinedu Eze

Air Peace has urged members of the flying public not to panic over the shortage of scheduled flights on domestic routes, assuring that it will soon deploy more aircraft to service destinations currently experiencing air travel difficulties.

A statement issued by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the carrier was concerned about reports of shortage of scheduled flights across the country and was ready to do everything within its capacity to ease the pain of air travellers.

The airline confirmed that the nation had been facing air travel difficulties since it reviewed its flight schedule downward on account of five aircraft it pulled out of service and sent abroad for C-check.

“In the last few weeks, we have been inundated with demands for flights by members of the flying public who wish to travel but could not secure seats as almost all our flights on major domestic routes are fully booked. We are genuinely concerned about the plight of the travelling public and sincerely empathise with them.

“The situation became dire after we recently pulled out five of our aircraft from service for maintenance abroad and had to necessarily review our flight schedule downward to avoid delaying our valued customers. A check on our reservation platform indicates that almost all our flights are fully booked till the end of the year.

“We, however, are aware of the role we play in ensuring seamless air travel in Nigeria and are not going to let down our dear country and members of the flying public now that they need us the most. We urge members of the flying public not to entertain any fear. Beginning from Sunday (December 3, 2018), most of our aircraft that went for C-check will start to return to join our operations. We are soon going to schedule more flights and deploy more aircraft across our domestic routes.

Iwarah, said the airline has also made plans to cater to the upsurge expected during the Yuletide, disclosing that a lot of flights would be scheduled from around December 17, 2018 to seamlessly take those travelling for Christmas and the New Year to their destinations.

“As an airline that prioritises safety and places a premium on the lives of our valued guests and crew, we have undertaken comprehensive maintenance of most of our aircraft to ensure their readiness for our end-of-year operations.

This is the least we can do for our esteemed customers and nation for their support for us. We will do everything within our capacity to rise to the challenge of air travel currently facing our nation and deliver exceptional service that is sure to leave the flying public truly comfortable, proud and satisfied,” Iwarah said.

Meanwhile, in preparation for international operations, Air Peace has deployed slides worth $1 million to demonstrate emergency on the Boeing B777 on the final tests that would qualify the airline to carry out international operation.

This was in compliance with aviation safety procedure for induction of aircraft into operations and it spent 10.5 seconds in deploying the slides which takes standard 16 seconds.

These were part of the requirements for the airline which would soon take to the skies for its international operation. The airline carried out the emergency simulation on its B777, which is the first time it will be done in Nigeria.

With that exercise, the airline has demonstrated its preparedness and it would now carry out the last test, which is ‘Demonstration Flights’.

The emergency exercise carried out on one of the four newly acquired B777 would cover for the rest of the aircraft meant for the international operations.

The airline has acquired four B777 for its international operations of which it has taken delivery of two.

In a telephone conversation, Iwarah said, “This is a test that we are ready for international operations which will be launched soon, starting with Dubai and Sharjah. The emergency exercise was carried out at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos where we will be launching our international operations.”

He said the last stage in preparation for the international operation would be a “Demonstration Flights”.

According to Iwarah, the airline would embark on demonstration flights starting with Port Harcourt, Kano in Nigeria; Dakar, Senegal; Johannesburg, South Africa and Dubai in the United Arab Emirate.”

On the date the Demo will take place, Iwarah said: “That is subject to the clearance from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”