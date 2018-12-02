Osinbajo, Gowon Urge Nigerians to Remain Hopeful

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has encouraged citizens to remain thankful to God, set their mind on the future and remain hopeful because of God’s faithfulness.

Osinbajo made the call when he spoke with state house correspondents after the end-of-year thanksgiving service held at the Presidential Villa Chapel in Abuja Sunday.

At the church service were; former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; his wife, Victoria; Deputy Governor of Nassarawa State, Silas Agara; Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani; and other government officials.

“My message to Nigerians is that we have every cause to be extremely thankful to God. This has been a year where God has shown his faithfulness in so many ways.

“I think that what God is also telling us is that the coming month and the coming years will be even better.

“Our country is going forward; our country is getting better and better; our country will prosper; our country will be a country of abundance.

“All of us will enjoy the fruit of this land. So my message is that we should continually thank God because God has helped us a great deal and set to help us even more,” he said, promising that God has a message for Nigerians in the coming months and years.

On his part, Gowon urged Nigerians to pray because “God accepts our genuine prayers,” stressing that “God accepts our prayers for Nigeria but not our selfish prayers.

“Let God answer all the good prayers for Nigeria; what he thinks is best for Nigeria. Let us pray and be determined to make sure that we contribute to that peace in Nigeria.”

The Nassarawa State Deputy Governor Agara prayed God to give another term to President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Osinbajo to enable Nigerians witness “more abundant blessings”.

The Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Eziekel Oduyemi, who gave the thanksgiving message said thanksgiving “is reflective of a grateful heart” and that “only a great thinker can give thanks to God.”

According to him, the fact that Nigeria, with over 180 million people, still has peace and freedom of worship is an indication that God answers the prayers of Nigerians.

The first Bible reading of the service, taken from Isaiah 51: 1-3 was read by Usani Uguru Usani, while the second reading from Philipians 4:1-7 was taken by Mrs. Gowon.