NIMASA Executive Director, Jamoh, Emerges CIoTA President

Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr. Bashir Jamoh, has been elected President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

Jamoh was elected last week during the institute’s National Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Uyo. He replaces Professor Innocent Ogwude, who stepped down after five years at the helm of CIoTA.

The Uyo convention also witnessed the conferment of the institute’s fellowship awards on the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman; former Acting Executive Director, NPA, Mr Sotonye Inyeinengi-Etomi; MD/CEO, Orava Nig. Ltd, Mr. Darlington Nnabugo Ofor; MD/CEO, White Dove Shipping Company Ltd, Mr Christopher Ucheobi; Director, Road Traffic, Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, Engr. Oyekanmi Jacob; Alh Abdulssalam Gambo and Engr. Rotimi Fashakin, both Executive Directors in NIMASA; and Mr Akin Makinde, Ms. Ifeoma Ezedinma, and Mrs Ala Dublin-Green, Directors, Inland Transport Services, Regulatory Services, and Deputy Director Legal Services, respectively, at the Nigerian Shippers Council.

Others are Director, Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Gladys Emenike; Director of Administration, Emsee Shipping/Ibru Organisation, Sir Henry Muogho; and Deputy Director, Admin (in charge of Transport), NIMASA, Kabir Murnai (Wakilin Katsina).

Many Associate and Full Members of CIoTA were also inducted.

The national conference had as its theme, “National Transport Commission and the Development of the Transport Industry.” Delegates from NIMASA, Federal University of Technology Owerri, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Federal University of Technology, Minna, University of Lagos, and University of Port Harcourt, well as state chapters of CIoTA attended the two-day event.

The delegation from Nigerian Shippers’ Council was missed at the convention which was peacefully and successfully conducted.

CIoTA) is the foremost transport institute in Nigeria focused on training human resource capacity in the transport and related sectors of the economy.