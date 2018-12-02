IG Deploys 2000 Policemen, Others to Fight Boko Haram

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police has deployed additional 2000 Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) Personnel and the Sniffer Dog Sections to the North East in the last few days for purely Military Duties to fight Boko Haram insurgency under the Operation Lafiya Dole.

A statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP, Jimoh Moshood, which noted that the move was to support the strength of the Military to defeat the Boko Haram Insurgency, said the new deployment is consistent with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations which allows them to perform such military duties both within and outside Nigeria as may be required of them by or under the authority of the Act or any other.

The statement disclosed that before now, the Nigeria Police Force had on ground 47 PMF Units (63 X 47 = 2961) in Borno State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Borno State.

“Twenty-Six (26) Units (63 X 26 = 1638) on ground in Yobe State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Yobe State

“Eighteen (18) Units (63 X 18 = 1134) on ground in Adamawa State in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron in Adamawa State”, part of the statement read.

It added that the Counter Terrorism Units of the Force had deployed over 1,250 specially trained Counter Terrorism Police personnel, 300 Police Anti-Bomb Squad personnel while over 100 Sniffer Dogs were working with the Military in the fight against Insurgency in the North East.

Moshood said, “It is of significant note that the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Personnel, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), Anti-Bomb Squad (EOD), Sniffer Dog Sections, the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and conventional Police personnel have been fighting along with the Military in the front line against Boko Haram insurgency and also providing security for restoration of law and order in the North East, security for all the liberated towns and villages in the North-East, escort of Foreign and Local Humanitarian workers and relief materials, protection of IDP camps and security of public and private infrastructures.

“The Police Air-wing Surveillance Helicopters and crews are also deployed to support most of the operations of Operation Lafiya Dole throughout the North East in the fight against insurgency in the North East”.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the fight against insurgency, adding that the Force will do all it takes in collaboration with the Military to bring a quick end to Boko Haram insurgency and crisis in the Nor​th East.