Edo JAAC declares N3.2bn allocation for LGAs as IGR rises

The Edo Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared N3.20 billion as total allocation that accrued to the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state for the month of November.

The committee also said that there was a two per cent increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), in the councils.

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Area, Mr. Jenkins Osunde, disclosed this to journalists at the end of the JAAC meeting presided over by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in Government House, Benin City.

Osunde said the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the 18 LGAs stood at N195.15 million which represents a two per cent increase of the IGR recorded in the month of October.

He said that the total allocation is 3,195,266,729.48, noting, “teachers’ salary gulped N1. 07 billion, non-teachers’ salary was N55.22 million while N100 million was set aside for pension payment.”

He added that total deduction was N1. 74 billion while net allocation to the 18 LGAs was N1.45 billion.

The state recorded improved IGR earnings as a result of reforms and deployment of technology in revenue collection.