Billionaire Businessman, Ayo Karim’s Baptism Of Fire

No doubt, billionaire businessman and Managing Director of Costain West Africa, Ayodeji Karim, has made a name for himself in Nigeria and beyond.

His antecedents over the years precedes him anywhere he goes and he is considered one of the most visionary corporate leaders in the country, with several awards in his kitty.

But the Oyo State-born businessman was given a baptism of fire recently when he made known his intention to contest the number job of the state, through the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC.

The top-notch businessman was shown that the business climate is a different ball game from the murky waters of Nigeria’s politics, as he was quickly forced out of the race after he had been literally milked dry.

As gathered by Society Watch, his entry into the race was not without controversies, as many alleged that he betrayed his billionaire brother, Kola Karim, who had earlier shared his interest for the same position with him.

He was said to have quickly thrown his hat into the ring, after his meeting with his brother. Though his loyalists were quick to deny this, he later suffered humiliation at the party primaries.

A source also hinted that the ex-British soldier was advised by some of the state party leaders, but because he was blinded by his over-bloated ego, it was too late for him to realize that he was a mere paper tiger in the political setting.

“He has been dealt with, politically and left in the cold, ‘a source added.

He had his primary education at St. Georges Boys’ School, Falomo, Ikoyi Lagos and his secondary education at the Metropolitan College, Isolo, Lagos before proceeding to South Thames College, Wandsworth, London, where he bagged his National Diploma in Electro/Mechanical Sciences.

A graduate of Materials Engineering and Engineering Design/Manufacturing from the University of Wales, Swansea, United Kingdom, he has a record of increasing operational efficiencies, reducing bottlenecks and downtime through Time Quality Management (TQM).