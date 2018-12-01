Mo Abudu Enlivens Movie Fans with ‘Chief Daddy’

Ahead of its much anticipated premiere tomorrow and its cinema release on December 14, EbonyLife Films promises an unforgettable experience with its new movie ‘Chief Daddy.’ Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

Predicted as the next box office burster this season from the stable of EbonyLife Films is ‘Chief Daddy’, a comedy drama. EbonyLife Films has produced blockbuster movies as The Wedding Party, The Wedding Party 2, and The Royal Hibiscus Hotel. Expectedly, fans are in for another treat this Christmas going by the previous releases.

Since the hit film, Fifty was released in 2015, it appears EbonyLife premieres films every Christmas, and they seem to be continuing in this tradition. As the executive producer, Mo Abudu had earlier promised, it’s going to be an unforgettable experience for movie goers: “At EbonyLife Films, we give every movie our very best; we are dedicated to making each one better than the last.

“So, get ready to be blown away because Chief Daddy gives you everything you want in a movie – comedy, drama, suspense, rivalry and lots more.”

The buzz preceding the premiere date of the movie set for tomorrow at Oriental Hotel ,Lekki, Lagos had heightened expectations before its official cinema release date slated for December 14.

In the usual EbonyLife style, the premiere is set to be a grand affair, with a guest list including dignitaries, business moguls, celebrities and socialites. With the dress code being ‘Opulently Nigerian – Extra’, the event promises to be a thrilling and exceptional extravaganza, showcasing Nigerian fashion culture like never before. Speaking of her recent project, Mo Abudu said, “Every year, the crème de la crème of Lagos society shows up for our extraordinary premieres and this will be no exception.

“This time, with Chief Daddy, we are going to have even more fun with fashion, while unveiling what promises to be the biggest movie of 2018. For those fortunate enough to be invited, we promise a wonderful occasion and a hilarious, highly enjoyable, family film.”

From the start of the shoot to the end, EbonyLife Films had kept fans excited; releasing captivating content from the movie including behind-the-scenes visuals, five amusing teasers of scenes from the movie before the trailer released in October.

Written by Bode Asiyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Chief Daddy is produced by Temidayo Abudu and Queen Martins. The movie is based on a domestic drama that ensued upon the death of a billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft otherwise known as Chief Daddy.

A press statement by the production company revealed that “Chief Daddy is centred on the life of billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society. He is extravagant, exuberant and larger-than-life but extremely benevolent, as he serves as a benefactor to everyone around him including a large extended family of relatives, household staff, and mistresses.

“All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the movie, showing the pivotal moment when Chief Daddy dies and the events that unfold immediately afterwards. What follows reveals enormous surprises, twist and turns that prove larger than the life Chief Daddy lived.”

Its stellar cast of veterans and new actors in Nollywood include AMVCAs 2018 Trailblazer award winner Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, newly wed Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, rapper Jude Abaga (MI), Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and the ageless Joke Silva, with star performance by Folarin Falana aka Falz the bahd guy. Shot in Lagos, the movie’s exceptionally mixed cast of musicians and comedians has the pull factor that makes for the cinema audience appeal. As has been noted, given the wide range of comic and dramatic actors involved, the movie is not short of EbonyLife’s typical formula of star-studded sitcom. And as typical of other box office hits by Ebony Life Production, the plot is said was developed along the party mode.

Penultimate week, a coterie of guests selected by the makers of the movie had the firsthand experience to an exclusive screening of the upcoming feature film. Members of the press, cast and cinema operators were all present to view the movie as it debuted for the first time at the new Filmhouse cinema, Twin Waters, Oniru, Lagos. As anticipated, Chief Daddy was a hit with guests as they watched the hilarious movie for the very first time.

The hysterical scenes had viewers laughing so hard that tears streamed down their faces. The surprise hit of the screening was a hilarious but nuanced performance from Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, as his character “AK Famzy”, of the movie’s theme song “Moving Mad”. The melody and lyrics of the song were so catchy that viewers continued to sing it even after the movie was over.

At the screening, reporters and critics got a first look at the movie; allowing them the opportunity to enjoy the experience and express their first-hand opinions about it. Pleased with the turnout, Mo Abudu enthused: “The buzz is amazing! I am delighted to have received positive and encouraging reviews from our stakeholders and the media about our new film, Chief Daddy.

“It’s great that everyone is so excited, it was humbling to witness the effect that the movie had on the viewers, the laughter could not be contained and we all had a blast. This just proves that Chief Daddy is the movie to watch this holiday; it is a movie that will leave you grinning from molar to molar from start to finish – I can’t wait for the movie to hit the big screen.”

Mo Abudu established EbonyLife TV in 2006 and later ventured into filmmaking via her production company EbonyLife Films.

In a short while after she made her debut as a filmmaker, Abudu has become an auteur, who controls and influences all aspects of a creative work.

Her first film as executive producer was Fifty. Teaming up with The ELFIKE Collective in 2016, she produced The Wedding Party, which became one of the highest-grossing titles of all time in the Nigerian film industry.