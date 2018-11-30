WBF Title Bout Headlines 17th GOtv Boxing Night

The 17th edition of GOtv Boxing Night will be headlined by the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight bout between Nigeria’s Seun Wahab and Tanzania’s Issa Nampepeche. This was announced on Thursday by the organisers at a press conference in Lagos. The WBF Intercontinental super featherweight clash entitles to the winner to take a shot at the WBF world title in the division.

The fight is one of the two international clashes billed to take place at the event holding on December 28, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The second international duel in the eight-fight line-up will see US-based Nigerian Oluwafemi Oyeleye take on Meshack Mwankemwa of Tanzania in a middleweight challenge.

Also scheduled to be in action is crowd favourite, Olaide Fijabi, who will face Yusuf Mufutau in a light welterweight challenge contest.

Fights on the card also include national lightweight challenge duels between African Boxing Union champion, Oto Joseph and Hammed Ganiyu; Rilwan Oladosu against Mubarak Hamzat; and Ridwan Oyekola against Nurudeen Fatai.

In the middleweight division, Femi :Akintayo will take on Ebubechukwu Eze, a graduate of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 1. The bantamweight division will see action between the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 4, Opeyemi Adeyemi, squaring up with Jamiu Dada.

President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, said the WBF title fight is a sign of GOtv’s desire to put the country back on the world boxing map. GOtv Boxing Night 17, which will feature live artiste performances, will be broadcast live on Supersport to viewers in 47 African countries.

The best boxer at the event will go home with N1.5million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy. Fans who attend the event will win GOtv decoder in raffle draws.