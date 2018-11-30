Prudential Zenith Insurance Rewards Actuarial Students with Scholarships

To further support capacity development in the actuarial profession, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited has awarded the five best graduating actuarial students from the University of Lagos with scholarships and offered a one year internship for the overall best student.

According to the firm, the gesture is in line with the company’s history of rewarding academic excellence in Actuarial Science in other African markets.

To reach students in the Nigerian market, a similar programme was set up in partnership with University of Lagos.

The company affirmed its commitment to the growth and development of actuarial knowledge and capabilities within the markets that it operates.

“This awards the five best graduating students in the Actuarial Science department with a lump sum and provides support in the form of exam fees and study materials to help them to sit their actuarial exams for two years after graduation. In addition, an internship to work with Prudential Zenith Life is offered to one of the candidates”, the firm explained in a statement.

In presenting the awards, the Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Zenith Life, Chuks Igumbor said “We are delighted to offer this scheme to support the development of the actuarial profession in Nigeria and to enhance capacity building in the insurance industry.”