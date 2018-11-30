PRESCO Shines at Pearls Awards in Lagos

*As MD wins most outstanding CEO prize

Jonathan Eze

Presco PLC was the toast of the night as it won the coveted prize of sectoral leadership award in Agriculture at the 23rd edition of the PEARL Awards Nigeria held at the prestigious Eko Hotel in recognition of its dynamic management and initiatives in 2018.

The category had Livestock Feeds PLC and Okomu Oil Palm Plc among others but Presco was adjudged the winner.

However, the biggest award which was the 2018 Pearl Most Outstanding CEO of the year award was won again by the Managing Director of PRESCO PLC and Country Managing Director (Nigeria) of Siat Group, Belgium, Mr. Felix Onwuchekwa Nwabuko, to the admiration of the large gathering.

According to the organisers, under his leadership, Presco plc witnessed monumental growth in revenue and profit as well as other key performance indicators thereby culminating in the company’s emergence as sectoral leader.

In the words of the President and Chief Executive Of Pearls Awards, Tayo Orekoya, Presco has become a force to reckon with in the Agriculture sector.

Its turnover increased significantly from N15.7billion in 2016 to N22.3billion in 2017 while the gross profit rose from N11.3billion in 2016 to N16.4 billion in 2017, while the shareholders’ funds also increased remarkably by about 46 per cent.

In an interview with THISDAY, on the sideline of the awards, Nwabuko said he felt encouraged and motivated because the award recognises hardwork and and to the extent that Presco has been recognised as the sector leader shows that notice has been taken about the hardwork we have been putting in delivering what we have been delivering so we feel encouraged and motivated.

When asked what he has done differently that culminated into the increased turnover, the MD said: “I have not done anything special, I think what has happened is that when I arrived, I tried to look at what strategy would drive us forward at least in the first five years of my being in that role because Presco is on the path of success.

“I worked out strategies and had full support of the chairman and the board and also had the partnership of the team and we have been driving, we have been pushing on all fronts and we have been able to reach our targets.

“These awards will spur us to do more, it will spur me to do more, knowing that the world is out there watching and knowing also that in this award, there is no politics in it and it is impartial.

“We have credible people who looked at things the way they are. White is white, black is black, so being a recipient and the company being recognised in this way spurs us to keep doing what we are doing and even do more and create values in the country.”

Nwabuko dedicated the award to the Almighty God and his colleagues. “You know a tree does not make a forest. It takes the collective efforts of all of us. I am playing a role there but everyone has a role to play. We are like one body.

“The eye has got its role to play, the hand has got its role to play, so also the mouth, teeth, tongue, legs, limbs and so on. I am also dedicating it to them. We are in it together. We are all working together,” he added.