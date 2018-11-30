Nigerian Army Removes Spokesman, Texas Chukwu

The Nigerian Army has replaced Birg-General Texas Chukwu as its Director of Army Public Relations, and replaced him with Sani Usman.

According to TheCable which broke the news, Brig-General Sani Usman had been reinstated as spokesman of the army.

Chukwu took over the position in February when Usman enrolled for a senior executive course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.

When contacted, Chukwu confirmed that he had been replaced but said it was because of a course he ought to attend at the NIPSS.

“There must be progress. I’m going to NIPSS for study. You know there are some courses you would take before getting promoted to major-general. It’s true. I’m no more the army spokesman. SK Usman would take over. He just returned from course, too,” he told TheCable.

Usman also confirmed to TheCable that he had returned to his former position since Monday.

He appealed for support and thanked all those who supported him during his time at NIPSS.

“I wish to on behalf of my family thank all those that called or sent congratulatory messages as I graduated from NIPSS, Kuru, bagged the highly respected Membership of the National Institute (mni) and inducted into the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) since November 24, 2018,” he said in a message sent to TheCable.

“I also like to inform you that I have also been reappointed as Director Army Public Relations with effect from Monday, November 26, 2018. I look forward to your continued support and cooperation. May God continue to bless and protect you and your family.”