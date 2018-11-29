Unremitted Taxes: Kaduna, Kano Drag FG Agencies to Tax Tribunal

Kaduna and Kano State governments through their Boards of Internal Revenue have taken some federal government agencies to the North West Zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal.

They are dragging the agencies to the tribunal sitting in Kaduna for failure to remit taxes to them.

The Kaduna State board of internal revenue, dragged the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before the Tribunal on Wednesday, with respect to unremitted Pay-As-You-Earn and withholding taxes, totaling N6.16bn.

The amount was for all taxes due, to the Kaduna State government, but were unremitted, between 2007 and 2012.

The tribunal, which has just been newly reconstituted, with Umaru M. Adamu as Chairman, also attended to tax issues against Kaduna Polytechnic, brought before it for unremitted personal income taxes and withholding taxes, for the period, 2007 and 2012, totaling, N3.34bn.

On the other hand, the Kano state Board of Inland Revenue will on Thursday, take before the tribunal, appeals to determine whether they were entitled to recover from the National Orthopedic and another, the sum of N18.6m.

The amount is also for withholding and PAYE taxes, due for the 2011 and 2012 year of assessment.

Bayero University Kano, alongside the Hon Minister of Education and the Hon Minister of Finance, were also brought before the tribunal with respect to withholding taxes and PAYE taxes, for 2004, to 2009 year of assessment, in the sum of N1.82bn.

The Tax Appeal Tribunal was established pursuant to Section 59 (I) and the Fifth Schedule of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.

It was specifically set up to adjudicate on all disputes arising from operations of the Companies Income Tax Act, Petroleum Profit Tax Act, Capital Gains Tax Act, Stamp Duties Act, Value Added Tax, Taxes and Levies among others.

The tribunal, which was inaugurated by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, on November 5 had about 209 cases that are pending at the various Tax Appeal Tribunals across the country.

The monetary value of 209 pending cases across the six geo-political zones of the Tax Appeal Tribunal is $18.80bn, N205.65bn and €0.821m based on figures provide by the ministry of finance.