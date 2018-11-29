Ikeja Electric: Beyond Lighting up Homes

Sunday Ehigiator writes that the fifth anniversary of Ikeja Electric afforded it the opportunity of going beyond lighting up homes under its areas of responsibility to actually touching the lives of its customers through a workable reward system

At the core of Ikeja Electric is its staying point, which is the fact that the brand goes beyond lighting up lives, homes and businesses, to actually ingraining in the minds of the customers the genuine passion to touch lives. The truism behind this fact is that they are at the heart of the company’s quest for innovation, professionalism, integrity, dynamism and sustained service excellence.

The brand is driven by an endless desire and resolve to offer customers an extraordinary experience as the company will stop at nothing to ensure that each interaction across all its touch points culminates in something more for the customer through an unwavering commitment to go the extra mile and continuousiy anticipate and offer solutions to customer issues!

The “greater than experience” for customers is the force that drives the Ikeja Electrlc brand. The brand epitomises professionalism through integrity; growth through resilience and dynamism; corporate responsibility through sustamabIe staff volunteer interventions and partnerships; service excellence through new technology and cutting-edge human capital.

For the company, the Ikeja Electric brand represents ‘New Spirit, New Drive, New Energy’, which gives it a refreshing distinction that is unrivalled in the sector.

Ikeja Electric occupies a key position in the nation’s power sector geographically for its privileged coverage of many industrial centres. With customers spread across the Northern part of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State, the mapping of its coverage spreads across eight local government areas; Alimosho, Ikorodu, Ikeja, Epe, Oshodi, Agege. Shomolu and Kosofe, parts of Yaba and Mushin are also included.

Reward System

Thus, to mark its fifth year anniversary, IE put in place a reward system for some of its numerous customers. Tagged the Anniversary Loyalty Reward programme, the event was held held at the Corporate Head Office of Ikeja Electric.

The customers were drawn after promo tickets were given to them after they purchased credits for their metres. On the appointed day, the promo winners thronged the Alausa office of IE to know the benefits they were to get.

While five persons were picked to enjoy a weekend getaway in a five-star hotel on the Lagos Island as well as a boat cruise and a tour of Egbin Power Plant, others got the special and personalised IE power game and a light voucher worth N5,000. Meanwhile, the winners of the weekend getaway were allowed to bring any significant other to enjoy the package with them.

According to the coordinator of the exercise, one Mr. Uche, the reward system was part of measures to show that they are constantly improving their system. He said: “It’s intentional because Nigerians must get the value for their money. It’s been five years and already, we have done a lot.

Also speaking, the Chief Commercial Officer, Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan said: “This is just a way to improve our customer relations.”

Beneficiaries

The beneficiaries were filled with euphoria as they clutched their gift bags containing their rewards. One Alabi Samuel said: “We appreciate the gesture. Besides the gifts, we appreciate the fact that we get light for hours and even if they take it, they will bring it back in 30minutes. We can see the changes with Ikeja Electric as against the old PHCN.”

Bunmi Aluroyi said: “With what you have achieved in five years, I know you will give more to Nigerians as the years go by.”

One of the major winners of the day, one Emmanuel Odoh thrilled all with his story. For him, the weekend getaway couldn’t have come at a better time seeing that his wedding was just a month away. This revelation earned him applause from all.

On how he got the promo card he said: “Three weeks ago, my landlord gave me a new prepaid meter. I went to Somolu but did not achieve results, so I went to Ikeja Electric. Luckily, I got a raffle draw ticket and thankfully, I won something.”

At the event were Chief Executive Officer Ikeja Electric Plc Dr. Anthony Youdeowei; Titi Aikhomu, the senior manager; Mr. Felix Ofolue, the Corporate Communications Manager; Head HSC, Engr. Badmus Ganiu and Senior Manager, Community Relations, Mr. Olusola Ayeni, amongst others.