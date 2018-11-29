Exhibitors To Throng Maiden Intra-African Trade Fair Holding In Cairo

Ebere Nwoji

No less than 1,054 exhibitors have registered for the forth coming

inaugural edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2018) organised by the African-Export Import Bank(AFREXIMBANK) in Cairo, Egypt.

The bank said it had targeted about 1000 exhibitors for the fair which will kick off December 11 to end December 17, 2018 but that so far ,exhibitors who showed interest have surpassed its target.

The trade fair, which is being organised by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Union Commission and hosted by Egypt, is scheduled to take place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, Cairo.

Information released by Afreximbank showed that the registered exhibitors came from 41 countries and represent diverse sectors and industries, including agriculture, automotive, information and communication technology, construction, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, clothing and textiles, energy and power and entertainment.

According to Afreximbank statement,more than 70,000 visitors are expected at the IATF 2018, which will provide exhibitors a platform to showcase their goods and services to buyers and sellers and offer opportunities for business-to-business exchanges. The Trade Fair will also provide access to $25 billion in trade finance for deals concluded at the event.

“We are encouraged by this resounding response and support received for the inaugural IATF,” said Afreximbank President Professor Benedict Oramah. “We are expecting international exhibitors and visitors from as far afield as China, Russia and Indonesia”.

“With the overwhelming response to the trade fair, buyers and sellers will be spoilt for choice of the goods and services that will be on show over the seven days,” he stated, noting that exhibitors would be bringing the best that their countries had to offer.

According to Oramah, the trade fair, will run alongside the IATF 2018 Conference, which will address issues relating to trade facilitation, infrastructure and payments.

He said the conference will identify key trade facilitation challenges, including standards, customs and transport-related non-tariff barriers that are affecting Intra-African trade and will explore practical ways of collaboration to address them.

He also said the conference will showcase intra-African trade value-chains and opportunities for developing and deepening them.

“As part of the trade fair implementation, Afreximbank has launched a Virtual Trade Fair (VTF) to provide continuity after the biennial IATF.

According to him, businesses that register on the VTF can exhibit their goods and services to a global audience of buyers and market players and to IATF participants. The VTF allows traders to conduct business-to-business deals,

exchange market information and explore business relationships in African and global value chains during and after the IATF without necessarily being at the trade fair

The AFREXIMBANK boss said the Africa Trade Policy Centre; Afrochampions Initiative; International Trade Centre; and Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry are partnering with the bank in the trade fair.