‘Compliance Culture Will Curb Corruption, Instil Discipline’

Sunday Okobi

The President and Chairman of the Board of Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN), Pattison Boleigha, has stated that the institute’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) will target the actualisation of Nigeria’s efforts to stem the scourge of corruption, defeat terrorism, instil discipline and a culture of compliance in Nigeria.

Boleigha, in his address at a recently held press briefing to herald the second induction ceremony and AGM of the organisation, said the political and economic environment in Nigeria and globally has gone through tremendous changes with a fast pace in regulations in all sectors, “therefore, CIN is poise to meet this fast pace of regulatory changes by helping to build a compliance culture driven by compliance professionals.”

He noted that a total of over 150 newly certified members who successfully sat for and passed the institute’s compliance professional examinations would be awarded Designate Compliance Professional (DCP), while another 10 members would be decorated with Associate, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (ACIN) after applying for and obtaining exemptions as compliance practitioners with the requisite qualifications and experience.

“Finally, 25 prominent compliance practitioners in Nigeria will be receiving the prestigious Honorary Fellowship, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (FCIN-H),”he added.

According to him, “Today marks the beginning of activities lined up for the second Induction and AGM ceremony of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN) taking place on December 8, 2018, in Lagos.

“This event is yet another giant stride towards actualising Nigeria’s efforts to stem the scourge of corruption, defeat terrorism and instil discipline and a culture of compliance in Nigeria.

“Midwifed by the Association of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria (ACCOBIN), the institute was established to promote professionalism, facilitate cooperation and maintenance of compliance standards in the system.

“In other to further enhance the value of its certification, the institute is entering into a strategic partnership with a notable compliance body such as the Association of Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) of Florida, United States of America.

“The partnership with ACAMS will provide CIN members with a wide range of compliance professional resources at highly discounted rates.

“Arrangements have also been concluded to provide scholarships for indigent student members to encourage more student members to get compliance certifications.”

Boleigha further noted that discussions have commenced with the other sectors of the economy outside the financial services, such as the law enforcement agencies, tax administration, telecommunications, manufacturing (pharmaceutical, foods and beverages), oil and gas, mining and government ministries, departments and agencies on compliance with required standard.

He said the institute would continue to offer membership benefits on its website, such as on-line training facilities, webinar, podcasts, conferences and various learning resources to continually update knowledge, adding that an ultra-modern office will be declared open as part of the induction event courtesy of Polaris Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

CIN boss said: “The institute is currently pursuing its chartered status at the National Assembly. With the coming of the institute to Nigeria and Africa, it is poised to set the right tone for compliance on the continent.

“Compliance should be part of all organisations’ operations and need to be entrenched in all staff and compliance officers as well as our everyday life.”