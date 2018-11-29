Advertisers, Agencies Tasked on Telling African Stories

Critical stakeholders in the marketing communications industry, especially creative agencies and brand owners have been urged to always adopt story-telling style, peculiar to Africa to build their brands.

Speaking at this year’s edition of the Marketing Excellence Award, on the need for marketing campaigns to resonate with target consumers, the President of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney, linked consumer engagement with language, culture style of campaign presentation.

She said the association’s decision to weave the thematic thrusts of this year’s event around storytelling was informed by the need to further highlight a topic that has become one of the strongest marketing trends in marketing, in recent times.

She described storytelling as a strategic tool that enables marketers engage their consumers in a fragmented media world where consumers are looking for different experiences and delivery.

The ADVAN boss stated that one of the focuses of the present executive team of the association is to lead the crusade for a more data- centric marketing environment that will ensure data-driven marketing activities.

“Our Data Insight and Content Committee is hard at work with relevant partners to accelerate this process,” she stated.

She also explained that the annual award was aimed at honouring the finest standards in marketing; since high standards of quality and integrity remain necessary ingredients for the marketing profession to flourish.

In his paper at the event, the keynote Speaker, Mr. Femi Odugbemi, noted that technology had made it possible for brands to own their own stories around the world.

“Technology has given us a village square. The market place has become virtual. Story-telling has become a part and parcel of us.

Interestingly, the ‘share’ button allows you to tell your stories, through your sphere of influence,” Odugbemi stated.