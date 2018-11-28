Metuh Accuses EFCC of Freezing His Accounts

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of freezing all his bank accounts thereby making it impossible for him to meet his financial obligations particularly to his family.

Metuh made the allegations yesterday at the resumption of his corruption and money laundering trial before Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

The EFCC is prosecuting Metuh and his Destra Investments Limited, on seven counts of money laundering and fraudulent receipt of N400m from the Office of the NSA on November 22, 2014, for the PDP’s campaign activities.

Metuh, while given evidence in his own trial specifically told the court that due to the action of the anti graft agency, he could no longer feed his family or buy things as common as water and pain-relieving medicine like Panadol.

According to him, he discovered the no-debit order placed on his account after his failed transaction on one of the accounts yesterday.

“The EFCC seized my accounts yesterday night and I can’t get money to feed my family.

“I am in total shock as I am here talking to you. I don’t even know what to say.

“They seized all my accounts in every bank in this country. As I am, I don’t have money to buy Panadol or water to drink”, he said.

While he claimed that the action of the EFCC was not unconnected with his ongoing trial of N400m he allegedly received fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser in 2014, Metuh wondered why the EFCC having earlier seized his assets with the Asset and Resource Management Company Limited and his funds in other banks move to freeze his remaining accounts.

Metuh told the judge that following the development he was ready to end the case and submit himself to the judgment of the court.

His lawyer, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), said he had no objection to what his client was saying except the part where he spoke about ending the case.

Responding, Justice Abang however told the defendant that the issue he complained about was not part of the case before him.

He advised the defendant to ask his lawyer to discuss the issue with the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, who was present in court.

Metuh had earlier tendered the print-outs of some news reports of news conferences he organised as the spokesperson of the PDP in July 2015.

He had said the news conferences which were critical of the All Progressives Congress and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration earned him threats and eventually his arrest and subsequent prosecution.