CUPP Accuses Presidency, Akpabio, IGP of Plot to Disrupt Akwa Ibom, Impeach Udom

Udora Orizu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the presidency, the Inspector General of Police, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adam Oshiomhole and Senator Godswill Akpabio of being behind the alleged failed plot to disrupt Akwa Ibom and Impeach Governor Udom Emmanuel with five sacked law makers.

The organisation’s National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said opposition parties received with shock the news of another display of impunity and legislative rascality by five suspended members of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, who he said, are apparently being sponsored by Senator Godswill Akpabio, the APC-led federal government and other anti-democratic forces desperate to impeach the state governor, Emmanuel Udom.

According to him, “We are more worried that these five lawmakers and their pay masters could unleash this mayhem on the State House of Assembly for the second time in less than two weeks without any arrest by the police and other relevant security agents in the state.”

“We heard on good authority that hoodlums imported by these sponsored five lawmakers, forced their way into the legislative house at the early hours of today with the aid of police men drafted by the Inspector of General of Police (IGP) Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole to destabilize the state Assembly.”

He stated further, that the five suspended State Assembly members with the support of the police forced their way into the chambers to first sack the speaker, elect a new one and thereafter constitute a committee to commence impeachment proceedings against the state governor.

“This desperation by the APC to take over Akwa Ibom state even ahead of 2019 general election is capable of leading to a repeat of the unfortunate political drama that truncated our democracy in 1983. We will not seat down and allow Akpabio and his APC sponsored agents to destabilise Akwa Ibom State Assembly and by extension create another political recipe for a possible collapse of our democracy,” Ugochinyere said

He urged the people of the state to be vigilant and never allow Senator Akpabio, and the APC to remove the speaker or governor in an undemocratic manner. He also called on the United Kingdom, the United States of America to place a visa ban on Senator Akpabio, APC National Chairman Oshiomole and the Inspector General of Police and any other politician involved in the sordid drama.