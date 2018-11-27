Why I Was Absent at Atiku’s Turbaning Ceremony, Umahi Explains

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Chairman of the South-east Governors’ Forum (SeGF) and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has explained why he was absent at last Saturday’s turbaning ceremony of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as seventh Waziri Adamawa.

Umahi stated that he attended another event of the sub apex Igbo socio-political organisation known as Ndigbo Lagos Foundation in Lagos.

The governor, who spoke through his spokesman, Sir Emmanuel Uzor, noted the governor was in touch with the celebrant, and further commended the presidential candidate for the conferment of the title.

Umahi, who is the South-east Presidential Coordinator of Atiku’s campaign, added that there was no hidden intention by his absence as he has continued to stress that the welfare of the people of the South-east region is beyond any personal interest.

According to Uzor, “The governor attended an event of the people of South-east zone in Lagos, and he has placed premium on the welfare of Ndigbo. Whether there was invitation for him or not, he was in touch with Atiku and was very happy over the conferment of the title.

“The Atiku’s event was personal and the governor considered it more vital to attend a function of the South-east zone, and there’s nothing attached to it. Let me also inform you that Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi, was in Lagos for the same event. Obi was not in Adamawa State for the conferment. So, there’s nothing more to their absences.”

Umahi, however, commended Atiku, and urged him to maintain the virtues which have projected him to such enviable recognition.