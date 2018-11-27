Sex-for-marks: Court Refuses Bail for Ex-lecturer

A Federal High Court in Osogbo Tuesday refused to grant bail to a former Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) lecturer, Prof. Richard Akindele, charged with demanding sex to pass his student, Monica Osagie.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu, in her ruling, ordered Akindele to be remanded in Ilesa prison custody until December 17.

Onyetenu ordered the prosecution counsel from the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) to produce the video evidence of the lecturer and his student having fun.

Earlier, the ICPC Senior Legal Officer, Mr Kehinde Adetoye, had prayed the court to deny the defendant bail on grounds that he will not appear for his trial when released.

Adetoye argued that the defendant had refused to appear in their office in Abuja after a written agreement to honour any invitation extended to him particularly on his return from abroad after a medical trip.

The defence counsel, Mr Francis Omotosho, prayed the court to grant his client bail pending the final determination of the case.

The lecturer was first arraigned before Justice Maureen Onyetenu on November 19 by the ICPC on a four-count charge of alteration of age and demanding sex to pass his student.(NAN)