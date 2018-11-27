Amaechi, Others for Infrastructure Awards

The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Works, Power and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Senator Olabiyi Durojaye, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Chief John Edozien, former Permanent Secretary in the federal Ministry of Planning and former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange commission (SEC) are among top functionaries and corporate institutions that have lined up to headline this year’s Nigerian Infrastructure Development Awards (NIDA).

The event is scheduled to hold in Lagos next Thursday.

In a statement released last night, NIDA Organising Committee Chairman, Mr. Lanre Alabi, said that Mr Babatunde Fashola would be the guest speaker and would speak on the theme, “Solid Infrastructural Backbone As catalyst for National Development: The Role of the Power, Works and Housing Ministry.”

Alabi, also disclosed that Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaye, would chair the event. Governor Willie Obiano and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode are among the governors that would be honoured for their outstanding performances at the event, according to a statement from the organisers.

Also to be honoured are outstanding institutions that have contributed immensely to the development of infrastructure in Nigeria.

The event with the theme: “Solid Infrastructural Backbone – A Catalyst for National and Sustainable Development,” is part of a broad programme to X-ray topical infrastructure issues facing the nation and boost the growth and development of infrastructure in Nigeria.

CIBN Holds Annual Bankers’ Dinner

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria will hold its 53rd Annual Bankers Dinner in Lagos this Friday.

The Annual Bankers’ Dinner is a thought-led socio-economic event of the ndustry in which the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CON, FCIB, as the Special Guest of Honour, will deliver a keynote address cum assessment of the current year realities as well as provide economic insight into the monetary policy and regulatory direction of the coming year.

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as other state governors, are expected to be the special guests of Honour and would deliver goodwill messages at the forum. The Country Vice President/National President, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Mrs. Inime Ifenyinwa Aguma, is expected to propose the toast of the institute, while Ambassador Zhou Pingjian of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China would propose the toast of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Being the biggest high profile social forum annually organised by the institute for the banking sector, eminent personalities including captains of industry, diplomats, top government functionaries, legislators, accomplished businessmen and other stakeholders are usually gathered to interact and network under a convivial social setting.

“This year’s edition promises to be a great departure from previous ones as the organising committee, under the Chairmanship of the GMD/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mr Kennedy Uzoka, is working assiduously towards ensuring a world class event.

“Other top dignitaries expected at the important occasion include Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; His Excellency, Ambassador W. Stuart Symington, Embassy of the United State of America; Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim; Mr. Tony Elumelu; all Managing Directors/CEOs and Chairmen of banks; among others,” a statement from the institute explained.

Firm Seeks Investment in Beauty Sector

Organisers of the 2018 edition of the annual beauty West Africa exhibition and conference, Compass Global, has called on the federal government, local and foreign investors to increase investments in Nigeria’s beauty sector.

The Chief Executive Officer, Compass Global, Mrs. Tokunbo Chiedu, also stressed the need for more investment into the nation’s education sector via technical colleges/ government approved beauty institutes, including the introduction of bursaries for those interested in a career path in the beauty sector.

Chiedu in a statement on the beauty fair that took place between 21st – 23rd of November, 2018, in Lagos, also noted that lack of adequate investment into Research and Development (R&D) to support the manufacturing of beauty products, value addition to natural ingredients, compliance with global standards, expertise, and technical knowledge with regards to manufacturing products were some of the challenges hindering the growth of the beauty sector.

She said as an international platform for business to business engagements and export promotion, the event hosted over 100 companies from across the world, and local brands; including the showcasing of Proudly Nigerian brands.

According to her, during the event, pertinent issues around sector growth, export, education, training, including the processing, and manufacturing of beauty products were highlighted.

She reiterated the need for a review of the education and the technical training of beauty personnel/professionals in the country, owing to the seeming lack of skilled manpower for the beauty sector in the Nigeria.

She stated that the Bank of Industry (BOI) had taken the lead in providing financial support towards the organisation of the conference; whilst the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) are providing technical support and training around accessing the exports market.