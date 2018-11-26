Winner Emerges in UBA Essay Competition

Sunday Ehigiator

Odjegba Divine, a student of The International High School, Delta State, defeated over 6000 students of various schools across Nigeria, to emerge the winner of the 2018 UBA Foundation’s Essay competition.

The grand finale which took place in Lagos yesterday, was attended by families, friends and well-wishers of the 12 finalists

The teachers from the respective schools attended the event and were all supported with an all-expense paid trip by the foundation.

This year’s edition saw over 500 per cent increase in participation from pupils across every single state of the federation.

All the 12 finalists went home with at least a laptop, and the first, second, and third position in addition, got N2,000,000, N1,500,000 and N1,000,000 cash prices respectively.

Divine outshined Ozemoka Halimat Emesomi of University Preparatory Secondary School, Edo State, and Adiankpo Ini-Iso Christopher of the Nigerian Christian Institute Akwa Ibom State, who both won the second and third spots respectively.

Addressing Journalists, visibly elated Odjegba who was accompanied by her mother, Mrs Odjegba, said she was excited to have come top in the competition, adding that the experience has given her the confidence that she can face great challenges and emerge a winner.

While congratulating the winners, the MD/CEO of UBA Foundation, Bola Atta said: “Every student who sent in an entry is a winner. To be confident about your writing skills and ambitious enough to enter a competition to further enhance your educational path is laudable.

“For those that did not win, I would say do not be discouraged. Take it as a challenge to perfect your writing skills and enter for the competition again in 2019.”

In his remarks the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Plc Mr. Kennedy Uzoka said: “We have indeed noted the increase in the cost of living and have therefore increased the prize money by 100 per cent in all the categories.

“Seeing past winners tell their stories on the impact the grants have made on their education and particularly how the financial burden was lifted off their parents, gives us joy that our foundation is unique and deeply touching lives.”