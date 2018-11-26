FoodCo Announces Black Friday Promo

In line with its commitment to delivering top-quality and pocket-friendly consumer goods to shoppers in Ibadan, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, a diversified consumer goods company with interest in retail, fast food and manufacturing, held its annual Black Friday promo between 23rd and 25th of November.

A statement issued by the management of the company indicated that the promo which applied across all FoodCo supermarket outlets in the city, saw consumers enjoying discounts across a selection of items including groceries, FMCG, electronics, cosmetics, household items and furniture, among others.

Speaking on the event, Marketing Manager of the company, Solomon Huesu, said the firm was excited to have announced the 2018 season of the FoodCo Black Friday Promo. “The Black Friday Promo has been instituted as an annual price slash where customers could enjoy massive discounts on all products on sale across all FoodCo supermarket outlets in Ibadan.”