Buhari postpones visit to Edo

The Edo Government has said that the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state slated for Tuesday, November 27, has been postponed.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the state government said that the visit has been postponed and a later date for the official visit will be announced.

The President had been slated to commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant and other state functions scheduled to hold in the state.