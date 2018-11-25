Super Spurs Thrash Sarri’s Chelsea 3-1

Tottenham inflicted Maurizio Sarri’s first competitive defeat as Chelsea boss to leapfrog their London rivals into third in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Wembley that barely reflected Spurs’ dominance.

Dele Alli and Harry Kane put the hosts 2-0 in front inside 16 minutes and Son Heung-min’s brilliant individual run and finish early in the second-half hauled Mauricio Pochettino’s side back to within five points of league leaders Manchester City.

Olivier Giroud pulled back a late consolation for Chelsea, who slipped eight points off the leaders with a dreadful display that left Sarri visibly frustrated.

By contrast, Spurs couldn’t have started a huge week in better form with a do-or-die Champions League clash with Inter Milan and the North London derby against Arsenal to come.

Chelsea were unbeaten in their first 18 games in all competitions under Sarri, but were blown away by a combination of Spurs’ flying start and some questionable defending.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga also failed to cover himself in glory for both of Spurs opening goals.

Alli got ahead of his marker to flick home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick despite the £71 million Kepa getting a hand to the English international’s header.

Eight minutes later Kane was given acres of room to stride forward and take aim from outside the area, but again Kepa could have done better as the Spaniard stood motionless while the ball nestled in the net low to his right.

Chelsea felt aggrieved as they could have had a penalty seconds before Kane’s goal when Juan Foyth appeared to trip Eden Hazard inside the area.

Alvaro Morata was then denied at point-blank range by Hugo Lloris as the visitors briefly threatened to get back into the game. But they remained a shambles at the back and were lucky not to be put to the sword more comprehensively after the break.

Spurs’ solitary second-half goal was delivered in style by Son as he accelerated past Jorginho and David Luiz before slotting his 50th goal for the club into the far corner.

Kane then somehow fired over with the goal at his mercy and Alli also skewed a great chance off target as Sarri bellowed at his side to regain some composure.

The Italian managed to make a difference with the introduction of Ross Barkley, Pedro Rodriguez and Giroud from the bench. And it was Giroud who grabbed Chelsea’s consolation five minutes from time when he powered home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross at the back post.