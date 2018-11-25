Omorogbe Emerges NSIL President

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Edo State, Prof, Yinka Omorogbe has been elected the President of the Nigerian Society of International Law (NSIL).

Omorogbe emerged the president of the society at the 41st Annual Conference of the Society held at the Great Benin Prestige Hotel, Benin City on Friday. With her emergence, a statement from the NSIL said Omorogbe succeeded Prof. Isaac Oluwole Agbede, a Professor Emeritus at the University of Lagos.

Alongside Omorogbe, the statement said, other elected officers of the Society are Professors Bola Akinterinwa and Ademola Popoola who were elected Vice President I and II respectively while Dr. Asikia Karibi-Whyte the Secretary General who succeeded Associate Professor Rufus Olaoluwa.

Prof. Emanuel Okon was elected NSIL’s Director of Publications; Dr. Olayinka Owoeye, the Financial Secretary; Mr. C.N Nwaneri, the Publicity Secretary and Barrister Grace Ezeiruaku, the Treasurer. Dr. Ezekiel Mobolaji and Dr. Azubuike Onwura-Oguna the Deputy Secretary General I and II respectively.