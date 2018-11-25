Obaseki’s education reform: Edo Poly deepens international exposure, as Pakistani Prof. donates research center 

…Poly holds international symposium on natural product research



Riding on the wave of far-reaching reforms by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has attracted interest from international partners from Pakistan, with a renowned academic, Prof. Dr. Muhammad I. Choudhary, pledging to build a research center at the school.

Rector of the school, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said that the polytechnic is set to hold an international symposium entitled: ‘Recent Discoveries in Natural Product Science’ from December 18 to 19, at the polytechnic.

Prof. Falodun said that Prof. Choudhary, a respected professor in Pakistan, will be the guest speaker. Prof. Choudhary is Director and Professor of Bioorganics and Natural Product Chemistry, at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, Pakistan.

According to Prof. Falodun, “We are making steady progress in placing this polytechnic on the global map. Thanks to the support from governor Obaseki. We will be hosting Prof. Choudhary here for an international symposium.

“He is keen on bringing his wealth of experience here. He has promised to help us build the Center for Natural Product Research, here in Edo State Polytechnic, Usen. So we are glad about that. The Professor will be instrumental to the center and he will help us build a new crop of natural product scientists.”

Noting that the center will serve as a reference point for natural product research in Nigeria, he said everything needed for the successful takeoff of the center will be provided.

“I have been given a mandate by the governor to transform this institution and make it a reference point for others. That is why we are spreading our tentacles across the globe to bring the best brains to help us actualise this mandate, ” Falodun added.

The polytechnic has, in recent times, experienced tremendous transformation, from physical infrastructure to administration and teaching standard.

It will hold its maiden convocation ceremony from November 27 to December 2, giving out the first set of certificates since inception in 2002.