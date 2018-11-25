Lim’s Re-election Means Stability for World Maritime Industry’

Demola Ojo

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said the re-election of Ki-tack Lim as Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is a promise of stability in the execution of the organisation’s development initiatives.

Peterside stated this in his congratulatory message to Lim, who was on Thursday re-elected for another four-year tenure by a unanimous vote of IMO’s 40 member-states.

The voting took place during the 121st IMO Council at the headquarters of the specialised United Nations body in London.

Peterside, who is also the Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA), said regarding Lim, “What his second term means is stability in execution of the significant growth path of the maritime industry globally and more space for and attention to developing nations.”

He said the re-election of the 62-year-old South Korean by a unanimous vote was an affirmation of the member-states’ confidence in him.

“I congratulate and wish you well in the second phase of your work as Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the next four years.

“Your emergence by a unanimous vote of the 40 member-states on the IMO ruling council is a significant confirmation of the huge confidence reposed in your work, strength, and character.

“I trust that this vote is symptomatic of the massive reservoir of support behind you as you steer the ship of the global maritime body towards successful implementation of the six-year strategic plan (2018-2023) produced on your watch.

“The plan, focusing on smart and eco-friendly shipping, as well as strategy for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, will make for safer use of the world’s maritime resources.”

On the African maritime sector, Peterside said, “It is our hope that the African maritime industry will continue to grow and glow in your tenure.

“I wish you the happiest of futures as we continue to collaborate in the common task of moving the global maritime industry forward.”

Lim’s current four-year tenure was scheduled to end in 2019, but he will now be in his post until 2023.