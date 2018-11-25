Can Kashamu Pull Off This Game?

One person, whose politics and grip on his base deserve some careful study, is the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu. Whatever he is doing to remain relevant, he is certainly doing well.

His sudden emergence as the candidate of the PDP in the state, after fighting hard that the list of candidates from his faction of the party be accepted by INEC, is such high wire manipulation that many are waiting to see manifest full in throttle.

But how he intends to finally pull this off in the face of pending legal obstacles especially some noteworthy precedents, is what many cannot wait to see happen.

And given the position of the Supreme Court on who can forward the names of candidates as well as the insistence of the national PDP leadership to fight it through, pulling this off like many others might be a tall order for Kashamu. But with Nigeria’s typical environment, nothing is impossible.