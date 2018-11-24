First Indigenous Book on Internal Audit Set for Launch

Given the low value placed on Internal Auditing profession in Nigeria, despite its importance to investment and economic growth, a new book, titled, ‘A to Z of Internal Audit Practice,’ is set to launch.

Speaking on the book, the convener and founder of the Sam Ohuabunwa Foundation for Economic Empowerment, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, explained that the idea of the book was conceived considering that no Nigerian author has ever presented a book on the subject matter.

He added that the book, which is up for public launch on November 27, was also to reverse negative trends in the teaching and practice of the profession, as well as that it represents the first goal agenda of vision 2030.

He said, “Internal Auditing as a profession has been neglected in West Africa, including Nigeria, both at the tertiary institutions and professional levels, including those in practice, despite over 50 years of professionalism in accountancy in Nigeria and the level of corruption and inefficiencies in our system.

“The desire to compile a comprehensive textbook gave rise to the title:’ A to Z of Internal Audit Practice’. This piece of work was a five years research effort between 2011 to 2016, with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, reviewing first and second unpublished editions with great commendations.

“The global edition was edited by Dan Swanson, a seasoned Internal Audit editor and published on 22nd November, 2016 by CRC Press of Francis and Taylor Group LLC”.

Some dignitaries expected to grace the launch included: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu; Chairman of the launch, Chief Richard Uchechukwu Uche; and book reviewer, Prof Enyi Patrick Enyi, amongst other notable Nigerians.