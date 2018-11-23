Police Nab Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Cars

Rebecca Ejifoma

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) have nabbed two fugitive robbers, Ikechukwu Sunday Prince and Gabriel Collins, who have been on the run for stealing two cars in Lagos.

Ikechukwu, a driver, was said to have stolen his boss’ Honda Accord Saloon car with registration number LSD 33 DF in Lekki area then absconded.

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said on September 4, the report came to his office, “so, I directed the Officer in Charge FSARS Ikeja to investigate and ensure the suspect was arrested”.

The CP said detectives later discovered that the suspect had fled to Ghana.

“The operatives never relented as they kept monitoring his movement along that coast of Nigeria and Ghana,” he added.

According to Edgal, Okechukwu returned to Lagos and formed a four-man gang of armed robbers; adding that his gang robbed a Toyota Corolla Saloon car at Ajah and locked the owner inside the booth, unknown to them that the car had a tracking device.

The CP added: “Along the way, the man in the booth was able to open it from inside and escaped. However, Okechukwu’s reign came to an end when he was arrested with one of his gang members, Collins, while trying to sell the stolen car at Ajah.

“Both the recently robbed car and the Honda Accord Saloon car, 2014 model, Ikechukwu had earlier stolen from his boss, have been recovered. Investigation is ongoing. Suspects will definitely have their day in court,” Edgal said.