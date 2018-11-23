Crime Reporters Hold Annual Lecture

Top security practitioners, politicians, business executives, traditional rulers and many others from different walks of life are expected at the 25th annual lecture/award ceremony of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) which holds Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Sheba Events Centre, Lagos.

In a statement by the Secretary, CRAN Lecture Committee, Mr. Frank Oshanugor, this year’s lecture has it’s theme as “2019 GENERAL ELECTIONS: THE SECURITY CHALLENGES AHEAD.

The lecture would be delivered by Mr. Dennis Amachree, a former chieftain of the Department of State Service (DSS) and currently a private security consultant.

Like in previous events, this year’s event would also feature the recognition and honouring of personalities who have distinguished themselves in various sectors of the economy.

Among them are personnel of the nation’s security agencies, private security companies, banks, agencies and business organisation.

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, his Ogun State counterpart, Ibikunle Amosun and Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazzau are expected at the event as special guests of honour, while the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Muhammadu Babandede and the Commandant-General of Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Corp, Abdullahi Muhamned are the guests of honour at the event.

The Chairmen of NDLEA and EFCC, Col. Mohammadu Abdallah and Ibrahim Magu, respectively are the special guests.

Over the years, CRAN through its annual lecture has provided the platform for issues of national importance to be discussed and solutions proferred and invariably assisted the authorities in taking some policy decisions.