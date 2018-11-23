AXA Mansard CEO Appointed Member of W’African Insurance Institute

Chinedu Eze

The Governing Council of the West African Insurance Institute has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr. Kunle Ahmed as a member of the Academic Board.

The West African Insurance Institute was formed in 1978 by UNCTAD and the five Anglophone countries in West Africa, with commitment to the growth of insurance and the improvement of insurance personnel skills in West Africa.

The institute provides professional insurance education and in conjunction with both University of South Africa and Cambridge Graduate University also conducts Master’s degree programmes in Risk Management and Insurance and Marketing. It also serves as a centre for the collection of technical and other insurance data.

Commenting on his appointment, Ahmed said: “My appointment as a member of the academic board of the West African Insurance Institute comes as great news to me and the entire AXA Mansard team. Having graduated with distinction from the same institution several years ago, I am excited to serve my alma matter on this board.

“I will be contributing my quota, through the Academic Board, towards the achievement of the lofty goals of the Institute for the West African Insurance Industry.”

The roles of the Academic Board include overseeing all academic matters of the institute regarding course curriculum, assessment procedure and lecture delivery. The board also reviews all examination results first before they are presented to the Governing Council for final approval and release.

Ahmed added: “AXA Mansard like WAII is committed to investing in personnel development and we believe this is key to sustaining superior service standards and world class insurance practice.

“I am confident my appointment will further strengthen this resolve, as well as motivate our people to continually innovate and excel.”