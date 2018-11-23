AWCON 2018: Oshoala Vows to Redeem Form against E’Guinea for S’final Berth

Femi Solaja

Super Falcons’ misfiring striker, Asisat Oshoala, has promised to make up for all the scoring opportunities she had failed to convert with tomorrow’s final group B match against former champions, Equatorial Guinea.

Pundits and passionate followers of the feminine side of the game where left a bit disappointed with the performance of the current ‘African Woman Footballer of the Year’ as the player is yet to lift her head above the standard expected of a footballer in her caliber.

“I play for the team and not to impress myself but it’s just unfortunate that those precious opportunities were missed. Together we stand and I want to assure that the atmosphere in the camp is very high and we are ready to confront any opposition after the lesson of the first match which we lost to South Africa but now that is behind us as we continue the journey here in Ghana,” she expressed last night.

Super Falcons’ qualification for the Semifinal of the 2018 African Women Nations Cup (AWCON) means the eight time African champions must beat Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea in their last Group B match tomorrow in Cape Coast and it’s about the same time the other group match between South Africa and Zambia will come up in Accra.

Although Equatorial Guinea senior women national team are mathematically out of contention after woeful performance against Shepolopolo of Zambia and Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the ongoing tournament, however, Nzalang Nacional still pose a threat as they are the only team that have defeated Super Falcons in semi final and the in the final of the continental show piece in the past.

Before tonight’s match, Super Falcons were brought down to the earth with a shock lone goal defeat by Banyana Banyana of South Africa in opening match but came back to reckoning with a 4-0 win over Zambia to set a stage for a must win clash in the last group match for a semi final berth.L

Equatorial Guinea beat Nigeria 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2008 edition, which they hosted. The goal was scored by Genoveva Anonma Nze.

Nigeria defeated Equatorial Guinea 4-2 in the final of the 2010 edition of the AWCON. Goals by Perpetua Nkwocha and Desire Oparanozie and two own goals by Equatorial Guinea players ensured that Nigeria regained its title.

The Super Falcons are the most successful African national team (male or female). They have won the African Women’s Championship/Nations Cup 8 timee.

The Equatoguineans won the championship in 2008 and 2012, the only two times that Nigeria failed to win it.