A Tale of 1000 Miniatures Set for December

Yinka Olatunbosun

Ogrikan Art Gallery and Iwalewa Gallery of Art are gearing up for a new art fair in Lagos. With the theme, “A tale of 1000 miniatures’’, the two galleries are poised to promote and encourage both young and established indigenous artists with a bias for emerging artists that have demonstrated exceptional talents.

This maiden edition which takes place at Mega Plaza will feature at least 100 artists on December 1 and promises to be an annual fair. In addition, there will be life painting, face painting, drum performance, creative performance and free craft lesson for children.