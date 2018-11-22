Oshiomhole: APC Still Better than PDP Despite Primary Election Crisis

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said despite the high-wire tussle trailing its primaries, the ruling party still enjoys more popularity than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole said the situation in APC cannot be compared with the flawed reputation of the PDP.

He said anyone with good memories will have no difficulties in comparing the previous 16 years of PDP rule and the past three and half years of APC rule.

Speaking yesterday during the inauguration of the six reconciliation committees at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Oshiomhole said there was no doubt that the success of the party attracted more members with the attendant stiff competition.

“Four years ago, around this time, we were in opposition and therefore, the value of our ticket was certainly not near where they are today. More and more women and men of conviction now subscribe to contesting election on our platform.”

While justifying the competition that trailed the APC primaries, Oshiomhole said the party’s growing popularity has brought in more members, including political activists.

“As they say, success has many fathers and failure is an orphan. The fact of these accomplishments have enlarged the house and brought in more political activists and political leaders who are people of huge electoral value across the states.

“The internal democratic process, which we were obliged under our constitution to go through was getting more intense and competitive with more people showing interest in the affairs of our party,” he said.

Oshiomhole said credit should go to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, for their hard work in delivering on the promises made to Nigerians.

In his remark on behalf of members of the reconciliation committee, Borno State Governor, Ibrahim Shettima, said the party’s main target is to ensure the victory of President Buhari at the next election.

He also said the party will target to increase the number of states it controls from the present 23 to 30 states.