‘Kaduna Senators Spent  Time Fighting the State Government’ 

John Shiklam interacts with Uba Sani, former aide to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, on the controversial “automatic ticket” granted the incumbent Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone and how he (Sani) eventually emerged as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the zone

Before your emergence as the candidate of the APC in the Kaduna north senatorial election, there was controversy between you and the incumbent Senator Shehu Sani, who was initially given automatic ticket. What actually happened?

I am one of those who fought for the return of democracy in Nigeria. We fought to ensure that the tenets of democracy are respected. The controversy was over automatic ticket, we went through our constitution and we noticed that there was nothing like automatic ticket.

Even if you are contesting election alone, assuming nobody bought the nomination form, just like in Kaduna state, where Mallam Nasir el-Rufai was the only one who contested the governorship primary or President Buhari who was the only contestant in the presidential primary, there must be affirmation. The delegates must come and vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to your candidature. You can be the only candidate and the delegates may vote no. That is the constitution (of the party). I am not sure whether the party ever said that officially because I could not remember were the National Chairman of the party or any member of the National Working Committee spoke of giving anybody automatic ticket.

The whole idea of automatic ticket, I think, was a creation of some people to make them happy or to confuse members of the public.

You challenged this in court by obtaining a court order stopping Senator Shehu Sani as the sole candidate.



Delegates had arrived Kaduna for primary elections, only to be told that there was only one person cleared to contest the election. We realised that even if we insist on election, it will not be possible because we were not cleared. Myself and many others felt it was the height of injustice and we rushed to stop it and I got an order that very day from the court and the election was stopped.

Before going to the court, I called the leaders of the party in Abuja, they told me that the list they had showed that I was also cleared. But the list in Kaduna showed that I was not cleared. As a law abiding member of the party, I wrote two letters, appealing for clearance to participate in the primary. One letter was sent to the National chairman (Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) and the other to the Chairman, Primary Elections appeal committee, in the north West zone. I wrote these letters before going to court.

I wrote a second letter to the National Chairman of the party, telling him that, I met all the requirements for contesting election in APC and I requested to know the reason I was not cleared.

Therefter, I got in touch with the National Legal Adviser who was not even in the picture of what was happening.

Having exhausted all avenues within the party, I decided to go to court.

Two days after they went through my letter, I was cleared. Other aspirants were also cleared because of my appeal and they directed that we can go ahead and have an election.

The committee sent to conduct the election called all aspirants and announced that we should come and contest the election.

Some people that are now calling for justice, did not know that preventing us from contesting the election was the height of injustice.

When I was cleared to contest the primary, I went back to the court to vacate the order before the election.

The National Legal Adviser of the party wrote a letter commending me for following due process. The election took place the next day. That was what happened.

Some of us who believe in democracy and rule of law, want to win election through proper election, not through automatic ticket.

If today somebody tells me that he has disqualified other people and I am the only one to stand for election, I will reject it. I am a democrat. Some of us fought for this democracy, we were detained. Why did we have to go into detention, fighting for democracy? It is because we want it to be practiced. But when you are saying people should be disqualified for you, then you don’t believe in democracy and you don’t know the meaning of democracy. We believe in democracy and we want people to vote for us. When people vote for you, you will respect their wishes. You will listen to them beacuse they are the ones that made you win election.

I was talking to my journalist friend in Lagos who is always talking on the TV programme, “Journalists Hang Out” without coming to Kaduna or even a phone call to know the realities on the ground.

I know journalism, I was telling him that, 13 years ago, I was speaking for the president of Nigeria and I attended several media chats with the BBC, Voice of America, CNN…

When you refused to participate in an election and call it kangaroo, you cannot challenge it anywhere.

Senator Shehu Sani has left the party, what steps are you taking to unite the party?