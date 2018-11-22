iSON Technologies Appoints Rahul Srivastava AS CEO

ISON Technologies, award winning leader in technology services and consulting, providing end-to-end IT services and solutions across Africa, Asia and Middle East, has announced the appointment of Rahul Srivastava as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mr. Srivastava joined iSON Technologies in 2012 and for the last 6 years has served in various capacities at iSON Technologies across Middle East and Africa. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Srivastava was the Chief Operating Officer iSON Technologies.

Before joining iSON Technologies, he spent over 6 years at IBM during which he was responsible for Program Management, P&L and Customer Relationship management projects.

Rahul Srivastava has, over the years and in various capacities, proven to be an accomplished and innovative leader, with a track record of successfully delivering top and bottom-line performance.

Commenting on his appointment, Rahul Srivastava said; ‘It gives me great pleasure to be part of the iSON team and I am happy to be serving in this capacity. My entire career has specifically prepared me for this role and I look forward to further strengthening iSON’s presence across the region. There is remarkable potential for this business in Middle East and Africa and together with the strong and talented iSON Technologies team and our key stakeholders, I am confident we will continue to build a market leading business.”

Speaking about the appointment, Bill Crawley, Managing Director, iSON Technologies expressed confidence in Rahul’s vision, leadership qualities and experience as a strategic business leader; assuring that his drive will help accelerate iSON’s efforts in expanding access to its products and services in the region.

He said, ‘’ I would like to congratulate Rahul on his appointment. Rahul’s selection as our CEO comes on the back of our efforts to strengthen iSON’s operations and service offerings. He brings a wealth of international and industry-wide experience which will be leveraged in driving the growth of the overall business, with a particular focus on making iSON Technologies the IT player of choice for all innovative and creative technology solutions in the market”.

As part of his duties, Rahul Srivastava will focus on evolving the iSON client – merchant ecosystem to help drive adoption across the region. Over the years, iSON has taken the lead in driving digital inclusion and providing end to end IT services and solutions that facilitate the growth and diversity of technology within its markets.