Crisis: Police Ban Social Gatherings in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As a result of the recent killings in Yelwa, Lushi, Kagadama and Kusu areas of the Bauchi State capital during night parties, the state Police Command has placed a ban on all forms of social gatherings without approval from the command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, stated this Thursday in a statement where he explained that the decision was in line with Public Order Act and their statutory responsibility of prevention of crime.

According to him, “This order has become necessary in view of recurrent violence emanating from such gatherings, which in the past led to the loss of lives and property.

“Henceforth, any person or group of people wishing to organise any form of social event should get security clearance from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of that area or as the case may be from the Area Commander or the Commissioner Police not less than 48 hours of the scheduled gathering time.”

The command warned that anybody found violating this order would be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

“Once again, the command appeals for cooperation of the members of the public in this regard, as it is done in the best interest of peace loving people of the state and not to deny anybody’s fundamental right of freedom of association and to ensure that the existing peace and security in the state is sustained,” it said.