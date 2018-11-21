Offa Bank Robbery: Principal Suspect, Adikwu, is Dead

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The principal suspect in the April 5, 2018 Offa bank robbery in Kwara State, Michael Adikwu, is dead.

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria police released the information about the death of Adikwu to the office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kwara State on Tuesday.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with journalists in the premises of Ilorin High Court when the five suspects in connection with Offa bank robbery were arraigned before the court.

Ajibade told the court that in view of the information about the death of the principal suspect, Adikwu, and non-representation of the accused persons by a lawyer, there was the need for an amendment to the charges preferred against the accused.

He also informed the court that the reason behind such amendment was that the principal suspect, Adikwu, had made statement with the police before his reported death.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant an adjournment to enable his office effect necessary amendment to the charges.

In her short ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Halimat Salman, agreed with the state Attorney General that there was the need to effect some changes in the charges preferred against the accused in view of the reported death of the principal suspect and lack of legal representation for the accused persons.

She therefore adjourned the case till November 30.

The suspects that were brought to court Wednesday are Ayoade Akinibosun, Ademola Abraham, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Niyi Ogundiran and Salahu Azeez.

The court did not take their pleas because of the new developments.

Recall that during the last court sitting, the suspects counsel Abdulrasheed Lawal announced that he would no longer be interested in representing them in the case.