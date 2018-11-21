Court Orders Dokpesi to Enter Defence in Alleged N2.1bn Fraud

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice John Tsoho of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court Wednesday ordered the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, to open his defence in a corruption allegation against him by the federal government.

The government through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had slammed a seven-count charge of money laundering and fraud to the tune of N2.1 billion against Dokpesi.

He was said to have unlawfully received the money from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, knowing that the funds are proceeds of crime and also diverted it into personal use.

However Dokpesi, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, also submitted that the prosecution could not substantiate the allegations against him and his counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), in his no case submission, accordingly asked the court to dismiss the suit.

Delivering the no-case submission by Dokpesi Wednesday, the judge however disagreed with Dokpesi, noting that he has a case to answer and subsequently ordered him to open his defence.

The judge, in his ruling, held that neither Dokpesi nor his company showed evidence of contract with the Office of the National Security Adviser, adding that the funds were also not from the pocket of Dasuki.

He subsequently ordered Dokpesi to enter his defence in the matter.

Details later…