Anenih for Burial December 1

The former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Anthony Anenih, will be buried on December 1, 2018, in his Mausoleum at his country home in Uzenema-Arue, Uromi, Edo State.

Anenih died on October 28, 2018, in Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by the family said in concert with the Edo State Government, it had planned to organise funeral wakes in Abuja and Benin which will culminate in his interment in Uromi.

In the statement signed by Tony Anenih Jr, the family appreciated the expression of commitment of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to accord Anenih a state burial as well as the involvement in the funeral. He also appreciated the governments of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers States which have equally expressed commitment to the burial.

Anenih said as a corollary, November 27, 2018, has been fixed for a vigil mass and a session of tributes at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja at 5p.m.

He added that this would be followed on November 30, 2018, at University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo, Edo State, by the ceremonies of lying-in-state from 1p.m., requiem mass at 4p.m., while tribute session will start at 5p.m.

Anenih Jr noted that on December 1, 2018, the body of his late father will leave for a funeral requiem at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral in Uromi at 12 noon to be followed immediately by interment in his Mausoleum and reception to be held at Ahojie Stadium in Uromi.